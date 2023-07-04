On May 12, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration of Thailand issued Official Letter No. 0309/1364, following Letter No. 0309/357 on February 2, 2023 on the issuance of final determinations in the end-of-term review on anti-dumping duty investigations on Vietnamese steel products, including the case of aluminum zinc alloys of cold rolled steel and the case of galvanized of cold rolled steel originating from Vietnam.

On March 31, 2023, Thailand announced the initiation of an end-of-term review investigation to consider whether to continue or not to continue to apply the order to impose anti-dumping duties on the following steel products.

After 2 months of investigation and review, Thailand has issued the final determination to the cases.

Specifically, Thailand decided to terminate the anti-dumping duty currently applied to Vietnam on certain hot dip plated or coated with aluminum zinc alloys of cold rolled steel – GL including 32 HS codes listed according to the list of HS codes of Thai Customs.

Regarding the case of hot dip galvanized of cold rolled steel and painted hot dip plated or coated with aluminum zinc alloys of cold rolled steel – PPGI/PPGL, including 39 HS codes, Thailand will extend the anti-dumping measure applied to this type of product for a period of 5 years.

Currently, Vietnam's aluminum and zinc alloy coated steel products and color coated steel are subject to duty rates ranging from 4.30% to 60.26%. This duty rate will continue to be applied for the next 5 years to prevent dumping of the above steel products in the domestic market of Thailand, causing injury or serious injury to the domestic industry of Thailand.

To protect their interests, Vietnamese enterprises should contact and cooperate with a reputable law firm on anti-dumping and trade remedies in Vietnam to take necessary measures to request The Thai Trade Remedies Administration to exempt or reduce the anti-dumping duty rates if Vietnamese enterprises have reduced the export volume of the steel products being applied anti-dumping duties to the Thai market and thereby, should no longer be subject to high duty rates.

The letter can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.