On April 25, 2023, the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) announced that it had received an application for an anti-dumping investigation of boltless steel shelving units prepackaged for sale from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The product under investigation has HS code: 9403.200075.

In 2022, Vietnam exports about 32.7 million USD of products subject to investigation to the United States, accounting for about 15.5% of the total export turnover of countries to the United States, based on preliminary information from United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Among the 5 regions/countries subject to the plaintiff's request for investigation this time, Vietnam ranks 4th in total export turnover of boltless steel shelving units prepackaged for sale to the United States, after Taiwan, China, Thailand.

Anti-dumping investigation on steel shelves imported from Vietnam

This petition was filed by Edsal Manufacturing Co., Inc, the largest U.S. manufacturer of boltless steel shelving and fits the definition of a "interested party" under 19 U.S.C. § 1677(9) and 19 C.F.R. § 351.102(b). Edsal manufactures boltless steel shelving at its manufacturing facility in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

In addition to the plaintiff, Edsal, the application also names another company that manufactures boltless steel shelving products related to the incident in its application for investigation, which is Tennsco company headquartered in Dickson, Tennessee, USA.

Plaintiff filed an application for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation on steel shelving products imported from China from April 26, 2014. China is also the main subject of investigation in the investigation application this time.

Other countries including India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand will be investigated for dumping, suspected of selling below fair value in the US market regarding investigated products.

Under US investigative regulations, the DOC will have 20 days from the date of receipt of the request to consider formally initiating an investigation.

With the export turnover of steel shelving products to the United States in 2022 reaching more than 30 million USD, if anti-dumping duty is imposed, it is expected that Vietnamese enterprises will suffer heavy losses from the tax order, there is a risk of completely losing market share in this market, seriously affecting the development of enterprises and national economic interests.

Thereby, relevant parties need to quickly contact a reputable anti-dumping law firm and the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration to receive timely support, prepare all documents as well as procedures to protect their interests, avoid high duties or, preferably, be exempt from duties.

