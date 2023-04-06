On March 21, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 691/QD-BCT on extending the application of safeguard measures to long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 18, 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of global safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT on extending the application of safeguard measures to imported billets and long steel.

On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the period-end review of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On March 21, 2023, based on the conclusion of the end-of-term review, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 691/QD-BCT on extending the application of safeguard measures to imported long steel products. into Vietnam. Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade decided:

1. Extend safeguard measure for long steel products with HS code: 7213.10.10; 7213.10.90; 7213.91.20; 7214.20.31; 7214.20.41; 7227.90.10; 7227.90.90; 7228.30.10; and 9811.00.10 refer to HS code 7227.90.10; 7227.90.90; 7228.30.10 imported into Vietnam.

2. Do not extend the application of safeguard measures to steel billet products with HS code: 7207.11.00; 7207.19.00; 7207.20.29; 7207.20.99; 7224.90.00; and 9811.00.10 refer to HS code 7224.90.00.

The order and procedures for applying an extended safeguard measure shall comply with the law on trade remedies for goods imported into Vietnam. Decision No. 691/QD-BCT takes effect from March 22, 2023.

The list of countries/territories with negligible import volume excluded from applying safeguard measures is listed in the Appendix attached to Decision No. 691/QD-BCT. In case the import volume from a developing country/territory in the Appendix exceeds 3% of the total import volume of Vietnam or the total import volume from developing countries/territories in the above list exceeds 9% of Vietnam's total imports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will issue a decision to amend and supplement this Appendix.

For importing organizations and individuals, in order to be excluded from applying safeguard measures according to the above provisions, in addition to the documents prescribed by the customs authorities and specialized agencies, when importing goods need to provide customs authorities with a certificate of origin (Certificate of Origin) in accordance with current regulations, which clearly states that the imported goods originate from the named countries/regions in the list in the Appendix.

In case the importing organizations and individuals believe that their imported products meet the provisions on the scope of exemption from application of trade remedies mentioned in Section (3) Article 1 of this Notice and Article 10 Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019 of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, importing organizations and individuals have the right to submit dossiers of request for exemption from application of safeguard measures to the Trade Remedies Department – Ministry of Industry and Trade. Procedures for submitting application for exemption are based on Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT.

