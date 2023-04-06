Pursuant to the provisions of Point c, Clause 1, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority has issued a notice of receipt of the application for exemption from trade remedies in March 2023.

Cases applied within the scope of application for exemption from application of trade remedies include the investigation of application of safeguard measures to long steel products (SG04); measures to prevent circumvention of trade remedies for coils and wire (AC01.SG04)

Pursuant to Point c, Clause 1, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019 of the Ministry of Industry and Trade detailing a number of contents on trade remedy measures (Circular 37/2019/ TT-BCT), businesses that meet the conditions to be considered for exemption may submit an application for exemption from the application of trade remedies in the cases mentioned above.

Pursuant to Articles 15 and 3, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT, it is recommended that businesses submit their application for exemption at the online public service portal at https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or send it directly to the Trade Remedies Authority before 5:00 p.m. on April 24, 2023.

Dossier of request for exemption from trade remedies in March 2023

Dossier of application for exemption from trade remedies in March 2023 includes the documents specified in Article 14 and Appendix 03 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT, including:

a) A written request for exclusion from trade remedies made according to the form stated in the Appendix III enclosed herewith;

b) A copy of the enterprise's certificate of business registration or investment certificate;

c) Description of the good for which the exclusion request is submitted, including scientific name, trade name, common name; basic physical and chemical properties; main uses; production process; applicable international and domestic standards and/or regulations; HS code according to Vietnam's nomenclature of exports and imports;

d) The document stating information about the volume, quantity and value of the imported good for which the exclusion request is submitted (in the last 03 years and in current year);

dd) The written production process of the product of which input material is the good for which the exclusion request is submitted;

e) Demand for consumption or use of imported goods for which exemption is requested (in the last 3 years and the current year);

g) The prescribed or estimated level of consumption of raw material which is the good for which the exclusion request is submitted;

h) Documents or samples proving the difference between the good for which the exclusion request is submitted and the like or directly competitive products produced by the domestic industry;

i) The document stating information about the production line and output of the good for which the exclusion request is submitted in the past 03 years and those in the current year;

k) Documents proving the demand for use of the quantity of good for which the exclusion request is submitted, including contracts signed with customers, written approvals for in-progress projects or other relevant documents.

After fully preparing the above documents, the applicant fills in all the information according to Appendix 3 attached to Circular 37 and submits it to the Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority, the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

