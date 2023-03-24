ARTICLE

Vietnam: Vietnam Publishes Minute Of Public Consultation On The Final Review Of The Application Of Safeguard Measures For Imported Billet And Long Steel Products

On March 3, 2023, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Department issued a minutes of public consultation on the final review of the application of safeguard measures for imported billet and long steel products in accordance with the provisions of the Vietnamese law on trade remedies.

On July 18, 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of official safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On August 22, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2605/QD-BCT on the final review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT extending the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 7, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1726/QD-BCT amending and supplementing Decision 918/QD-BCT dated March 20, 2020 of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

On August 12, 2022, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Department issued Notice No. 13/TB-PVTM on the receipt of the dossier requesting the end-of-term review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products.

On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the second end-of-term review of the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products.

Pursuant to Article 13 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, dated January 31, 2023, the Trade Remedies Department of Vietnam planned to hold a consultation session on the case of application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products on March 3, 2023 so that relevant parties can present their views related to the case of the end-of-term review of applying safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products entered Vietnam (case ER02.SG04) at 25 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Vietnam Trade Remedies Department announced the minutes of public consultation on the final review of the application of safeguard measures for imported billet and long steel products.

In the case of ER02.SG04, at the consultation session, the concerned parties had the opportunity to present their views related to the case and provide information before the Investigative Body issued the final conclusion.

According to the provisions of Clause 5, Article 13 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP, within 15 days from the date of holding the public consultation session, the investigating authority must publish the minutes of consultation to relevant parties.

Accordingly, the Department has sent the Minutes of the public consultation session to the relevant parties and posted it publicly on the website of the Trade Remedies Department. In case the Parties concerned have not received the Minutes of the public consultation session, they can contact the Vietnam Trade Remedies Department for assistance.

