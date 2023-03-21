On 08 March 2023, the Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, met with the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to discuss on the ITC's work to promote trade and economic development in Mauritius and the region. The ITC is the joint agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and, the World Trade Organisation, for trade and international business development. The ITC officially launched the SheTrades Hub on 10 March 2023. The SheTrades Hub in Mauritius will enable women to access finance and markets, upskill women in terms of digital awareness as well as create mechanisms to support women in entrepreneurship.

Mrs. Jugnauth emphasised the significance of supporting female entrepreneurs and giving them access to new markets, training, networking opportunities, and assistance for digital entrepreneurship. She outlined the numerous projects that have been carried out as part of the SheTrades Mauritius project, including as the Training of Teachers program, workshops to support female entrepreneurs, and training for women in certain industries to develop their entrepreneurial abilities. Ms Coke-Hamilton also underlined the unique role that Mauritius can play with regards to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the ITC. Another MoU was also signed between the EDB and ITC, so that both parties can work together to implement the SheTrades Hub.

