This episode of Budidjaja on Air featured Shanaya Hamzardin Daya Zakir, one of the Associates of Budidjaja International Lawyers Practice Group Environment, Energy, Natural Resources, Real Estate, Banking, Finance, and Capital Market, as our guest.

Shanaya talked to us about the new ban on copper exports following the bans on the export of nickel and bauxite, along with the expected response towards it. Listen to full episode here: http://bit.ly/3IVmcXv.

