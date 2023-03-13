On March 1, 2023, the Department of Trade Remedies, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Notice No. 06/TB-PVTM on receiving the application for the exemption of trade remedies measures in March 2023 pursuant to Point c, Clause 1, Article 16 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019 of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Businesses that meet the exempted conditions on the application of trade remedies measures need to submit the application for exemption of trade remedies measures in the specific cases mentioned in the Appendix attached to Notice No. 06.

Enterprises that meet the exemptions conditions are required to prepare documents specified in Article 14 and Appendix 03 Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT.

In addition to the documents prescribed in Article 14 of Circular No. 37, the dossier of application for exemption from the application of trade remedies measures also includes the following documents specified in Appendix 03:

Organizations and individuals of the proposed exemption application

Information about imported goods of the proposed exemption application

Reasons for exemption

Information about imported quantity and value

Volume, quantity of offer exemption

Documents and information clarify the goods description attached to the application

Commitment

In case the enterprise that has been exempted from the application of commercial remedies measures for 2023, use up to all the exemption volume granted, the enterprise can submit an additional exemption dossier as prescribed in Clause 4, Article 16 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT at any time in 2023.

Businesses send an exemption application to the online public service portal at: https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or to the Trade Remedies Department before 17h on March 31, 2023.

The preparation and drafting of dossiers for exemption from the application of trade remedies measures related to many complex issues may need the support of experienced experts on trade remedies.

Therefore, businesses that are eligible for exemptions of trade remedies measures can contact a reputable law firm on anti-dumping, trade remedies to support the drafting of documents and conducting works with the Department of Trade Remedies and relevant agencies.

Guide to submitting and monitoring the application for exemption from trade remedies measures can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.