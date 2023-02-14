On February 9, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 197/QD-BCT on extending the time limit for reviewing new exporters in the case of the application of anti-dumping measures on some plastic products and plastic products made from polymers from propylene from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

On July 20, 2020, anti-dumping measures were applied to a number of plastic products and plastic products made from polymers from propylene (biaxially oriented polypropylene – BOPP) imported into Vietnam originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

On September 24, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2201/QD-BCT on the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of plastic products and plastic products made from propylene originating from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

On July 15, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1403/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on a number of plastic products and plastic products made from propylene originating from Malaysia, Thailand and China at the request of relevant parties for review under the provisions of Clause 1, Article 82 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management 2017.

On November 14, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2400/QD-BCT on reviewing new exporters in the case of applying anti-dumping measures on some plastic products and plastic products made from propylene from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

The review period is from October 1, 2021 to the end of September 30, 2022

The time limit for review shall not exceed 03 months from the date of issuance of the review decision, ie February 14, 2022. In case of necessity, it can be extended once but for no more than 03 months.

However, considering that the above time limit is not enough to comprehensively and objectively review, examine issues related to the case as well as the opinions of relevant parties, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 197/QD-BCT on February 9, 2023, regarding the extension of the review period for another 03 months, to May 14, 2023.

Decision No. 197/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

