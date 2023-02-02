The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced the organization of a consultation session on the final review of the application of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 18, 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of official safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On August 22, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2605/QD-BCT on the final review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT extending the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 7, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1726/QD-BCT amending and supplementing Decision 918/QD-BCT dated March 20, 2020, of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

On August 12, 2022, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Department issued Notice No. 13/TB-PVTM on the receipt of the dossier requesting the final review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products.

On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the second final review of the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products.

Consultation session on the final review of the application of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products

Pursuant to Article 13 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, of the Government detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies, the Trade Remedies Department of Vietnam (Investigating Agency) will hold a consultation session so that relevant parties can present their views on the case of the final review of the application of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam (case ER02.SG04).

Details of the specific consultation session are as follows:

1. Time: 14:00 – 17:00, Friday, March 3, 2023

2. Venue: Meeting room 101 at Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade, 25 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam

3. Language: Vietnamese

4. Number: Each relevant party can appoint no more than 03 (three) representatives to participate.

