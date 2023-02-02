The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 132/QD-BCT dated January 30, 2023 on maintaining the application of anti-dumping measures on a number of cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China.

According to Decision 132, Vietnam will maintain the application of anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets imported into Vietnam from China under Decision No. 3390/QD-BCT dated December 21, 2020 of the Minister of Industry and Trade on the application of the official anti-dumping duty on some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China.

Cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets are of HS code 7209.16.10; 7209.16.90; 7209.17.10; 7209.17.90; 7209.18.91; 7209.18.99; 7209.26.10; 7209.26.90; 7209.27.10; 7209.27.90; 7209.28.10; 7209.28.90; 7209.90.90; 7211.23.20; 7211.23.30; 7211.23.90; 7211.29.20; 7211.29.30; 7211.29.90; 7225.50.90

The above cold-rolled steel, if satisfying one of the following cases, is not within the scope of application of anti-dumping measures:

Cold rolled stainless steel;

Silicon electroplated steel (electrical electroplated steel);

Black steel sheet (black corrugated iron) rolled for tin coating;

Steel wind;

Corrugated steel;

Coated cold rolled steel.

On September 3, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 2703/QD-BCT on the investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China.

On December 21, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 3390/QD-BCT on the application of official anti-dumping duty on some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coil or sheets from China.

The anti-dumping duty rate for 15 Chinese enterprises was determined to range from 4.43% to 25.22%. Other enterprises producing and exporting cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China to Vietnam will be subject to a duty rate of 25.22%.

The time limit for application of official anti-dumping duty is 05 years from the effective date of the Decision on application of anti-dumping duty (unless it is changed or extended according to another decision of the Ministry of Industry and Trade), i.e. December 28, 2020 (07 days from the date of issuance of Decision 3390).

On January 30, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 132/QD-BCT on maintaining the application of anti-dumping measures for some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China.

Accordingly, the duty rate issued under Decision 3390 will remain unchanged.

According to the provisions of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018 of the Government detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies, organizations and relevant parties have the right to submit dossiers requesting review of the application of anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products in coils or sheets from China.

Decision 132/QD-BCT takes effect from the date of issue, i.e. January 30, 2023.

The Decision can be downloaded here.

