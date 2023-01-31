Recently, on December 29th, 2022, the US Department of Commerce announced the sixth extension of the time to issue the final conclusion in the case of the anti-circumvention investigation of the stainless steel plates in Vietnam.

On May 15, 2020, the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) initiated an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty evasion investigation into the origin of stainless steel plates from Vietnam.

The United States has applied anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against China on stainless steel products since February 2017. The HS codes in the investigation are of classes 7219 and 7220. The anti-dumping duties applied to Chinese enterprises ranges from 63.86% to 76.64% and the anti-subsidy duty is from 75.60% to 190.71%.

Based on the activities taking place in Vietnam which are suspected to constitute the act of circumvention of trade remedies applied by the United States, the US Department of Commerce has decided to initiate an investigation against trade remedy circumvention for stainless steel plates imported from Vietnam.

The investigation case has been going on for a long time and still has not had a positive result. On September 2, 2022, DOC announced the fifth extension of the time to issue final conclusions on the case of anti-circumvention investigation of trade remedies against stainless steel plates imported from Vietnam to January 4, 2023.

On September 12, 2022, the DOC issued the conclusion of the preliminary investigation of the case. In particular, the United States temporarily extended the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty orders to Vietnam's stainless steel products if these products use hot rolled stainless steel as raw materials imported from China.

Recently, the DOC continued to announce the sixth extension of the time to issue the final conclusion of the case to April 4, 2023.

