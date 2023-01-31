On January 25, 2023, the United States Department of Commerce issued a notice stating that the United States has officially investigated anti-dumping powered pressure washer products of Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters. Accordingly, in the near future, the United States will send an investigation questionnaire to 14 manufacturers and exporters of powered pressure washers in Vietnam related to the case.

On December 29, 2022, the company FNA Group, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Vietnamese and Chinese gasoline-powered pressure washers manufacturers with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that their goods are being sold in the United States at less than fair value, constituting dumping in the country's territory.

In the application, the company FNA Group, Inc. indicates that the US similar product industry is experiencing a substantial injury, or is at risk of substantial injury, as a result of the importation of powered pressure washer products from China and Vietnam.

Another notable argument is that the plaintiff alleges that the import exceeded the threshold set by the US Tariff Act of 1930.

At the request of US domestic manufacturers, Chinese and Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters will be subject to anti-dumping duties with different duty rates. Specifically, Chinese manufacturers and exporters will have a dumping margin ranging from 136.7% to 242.34%, and Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters will have a range of 103.28% to 209.22%.

Investigate manufacturers and exporters of powered pressure washers in Vietnam

According to the lawsuit, the US Department of Commerce has issued a decision to officially investigate the dumping of powered pressure washers imported from Vietnam and China according to the official gazette published on January 25, 2023.

For Vietnam, the US Department of Commerce will send questionnaires related to quality and value to 14 identified Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters of products under investigation.

Among 14 Vietnamese companies, there are 4 companies in Hai Duong province, 3 companies in Hanoi, 3 companies in Ho Chi Minh City, 2 companies in Hung Yen province, 1 company in Hai Phong province and 1 company in Binh Duong province.

The investigation officially started 1 week before the official gazette was issued, ie January 18, 2023. According to the US trade remedy law and international trade remedy treaties that the US has participated, the US Investigation Agency will make a preliminary conclusion on the investigation within 140 days.

