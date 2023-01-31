On January 16, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 74/QD-BCT on the results of the second review of the application of anti-dumping measures on some aluminum products from China.

On April 22, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1282/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on some aluminum products from China.

According to Decision No. 1282/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on a number of aluminum products originating from China, Vietnam applied anti-dumping measures for certain aluminum products, alloy or non-alloy, in the form of bars, rods and shapes, extruded, whether or not surface treated, whether or not further worked, imported into Vietnam and classified under HS codes 7604.10.10, 7604.10.90, 7604.21.90, 7604.29.10, 7604.29.90, originating from China.

Based on the results of the first review in the anti-dumping investigation of aluminum products from China and the provisions of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1149/QD-BCT on the second review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of aluminum products originating from China (case code AR02.AD05) on June 10, 2022.

On January 16, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 74/QD-BCT on the results of the second review of the application of anti-dumping measures on some aluminum products from China.

According to Decision No. 74/QD-BCT, Vietnam will apply anti-dumping measures against a number of aluminum, alloy or non-alloy products, in the form of bars, rods and shapes, extruded, whether or not surface treated, whether or not further worked, imported into Vietnam and classified under HS codes 7604.10.10, 7604.10.90, 7604.21.90, 7604.29.10, 7604.29.90, originating from China on the basis of the results of the second review.

Decision No. 74/QD-BCT replaces Decision No. 1282/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on a number of aluminum products originating from China and will be effective as of March 11, 2023.

The anti-dumping duty rate applied to 17 companies manufacturing and exporting aluminum products from China ranging from 2.85% to 35.58%. Other organizations and individuals producing the investigated products and exporting them to the Vietnamese market will be subject to the official anti-dumping duty rate of 35.58%.

Decisions and Notices can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.