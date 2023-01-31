On January 18, 2023, Vietnam issued the results of the new exporter review in the case of the anti-dumping investigation on some alloy or non-alloy steel products from Korea and China.

On October 24, 2019, Vietnam issued Decision No. 3198/QD-BCT on the application of an anti-dumping duty on a number of flat-rolled and painted alloy or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

On April 20, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1283/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping duty on a number of alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

The investigated goods have HS codes 7210.70.11, 7210.70.19, 7210.70.91, 7210.70.99, 7212.40.11, 7212.40.12, 7212.40.19, 7212.40.91, 7212.40.92, 7212.40.99, 7225.99.90, 7226.99.19, 7226.99.99

On August 31, 2022, based on the provisions of Clause 3, Article 82 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management 2017, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1758/QD-BCT on conducting a review of new exporters in the anti-dumping case on certain flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products originating from Korea and China.

The time limit for review for new exporters is not more than 03 months from the date of issuance of the review decision. In case of necessity, it can be extended once but not more than 03 months.

On January 18, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 84/QD-BCT on the results of the review of new exporters in the case of the application of anti-dumping duty on some flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products originating from Korea and China.

Accordingly, Vietnam will apply anti-dumping measures against Boxing Hengrui New Material Co., Ltd (China) based on the results of the review of new exporters for the application of anti-dumping measures for certain flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from Korea and China at a duty rate of 3.88%.

Trading companies related to Boxing Hengrui New Material Co., Ltd will also be subject to the same anti-dumping duty, namely Zhejian Junjing Zhiye International Trading Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Wanxihongyue International Trading Co. Ltd

The order and procedures for applying anti-dumping measures shall comply with the law on the anti-dumping of goods imported into Vietnam, the law on import and export duty, and other relevant provisions of the law.

Decision 84/QD-BCT takes effect from March 3, 2023.

Decisions and Notices can be downloaded here.

