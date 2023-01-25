The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On measures to regulate operations related to the placement of goods under the customs regime of customs transit" No. 737 dated November 15, 2022 (the "Resolution No. 737").

In accordance with the Resolution No. 737, when submitting a transit declaration of goods and vehicles to the customs authority before crossing the customs territory, the submission of preliminary information in electronic form is not required. Operations related to the submission and execution of a transit declaration to the customs authority are carried out through the automated information system "E-Транзитt" of the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Resolution No. 737 approved the Regulation on the Procedure for Carrying out Transit Operations with Goods and Vehicles, which provides for the following:

stages of customs registration of the transit declaration;

situations in which a transit declaration is not required;

types of documents attached when submitting a transit declaration;

procedure for registering a transit declaration in the automated information system "E-Транзит";

grounds and procedure for changing the transit declaration, making additions, and re-issuing or canceling it.

