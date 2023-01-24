ARTICLE

In order to ensure financial and economic security, stabilize the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market, as well as protect the national interests of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated January 13, 2023 No. 7 introduced a temporary ban on the export of foreign currency in cash from the Kyrgyz Republic until the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is adopted. KR - to non-residents and foreign citizens in the amount of more than 5,000 US dollars in cash, residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of more than 10,000 US dollars in cash.

It has been established that in case of export by residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic of cash US dollars in an amount exceeding 10,000 US dollars, a payment of 10% of the amount exceeding the established limit is charged.

