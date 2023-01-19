On December 28, 2022, Malaysia issued a notice to initiate an anti-dumping duty review on some cold rolled steel products originating from Vietnam and Korea.

Vietnam's cold-rolled steel products subject to Malaysia's anti-dumping duty review include:

" Cold rolled coil or non-alloy steel, of width more than 1300mm imported from Vietnam (HS 7209.15.00.00; 7209.16.90.00; 7209.17.90.00; 7209.18.99.00)

" Cold rolled coils of iron or non-alloy steel, of thickness from 0.2 to 2.6mm and width from 700mm to 1300mm imported from Vietnam (HS 7209.15.00.00; 7209.16.10.00; 7209.16.90.00; 7209.17.10.00; 7209.17.90.00; 7209.18.99.00; 7225.50.10.00; 7225.50.90.00)

1. On March 21, 2019, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia initiated an anti-dumping investigation of cold rolled coil or non-alloy steel products with a width greater than 1300mm originating from 4 countries Japan, Korea, China, and Vietnam.

On December 17, 2019, the investigating authority issued the final conclusion with anti-dumping duties on cold rolled coil or non-alloy steel products with a width greater than 1300mm, specifically as follows: China from 4.76% to 26.38%; Japan 26.39%, Korea from 0 to 3.84% and Vietnam from 7.7% to 20.13%.

This anti-dumping duty is applied for 5 years, from December 25, 2019 to December 24, 2024.

2. On August 27, 2015, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia initiated an anti-dumping investigation on cold rolled coils of iron or non-alloy steel products with thicknesses from 0.2 to 2,6mm and widths from 700mm to 1300mm with Korea, China and Vietnam.

On May 17, 2016, the investigating authority issued the final conclusion with specific anti-dumping duties as follows: China from 5.61% to 23.78%; Korea from 3.78% to 21.64%, and Vietnam from 3.06% to 13.68%.

This duty rate is applied for 5 years, from May 24, 2016 to May 23, 2021.

Review of anti-dumping duty on some cold-rolled steel products originating from Vietnam

The case of cold rolled coils of iron or non-alloy steel products with thicknesses from 0.2 to 2.6mm and widths from 700mm to 1300mm has undergone 2 administrative reviews initiated in 2018 and 2020, along with the final review in 2021.

On September 21, 2021, MITI decided to continue to impose anti-dumping duties on the above products imported from Korea, China, and Vietnam for the period from October 9, 2021 to October 8, 2026, Vietnam is subject to a duty rate from 7.42% to 33.70%.

It can be seen that, through the reviews, the duty rate of Vietnamese enterprises has only increased, not decreased. Therefore, in this review, Vietnamese enterprises must actively cooperate with the investigation agency to receive preferential duty rates through a fair and objective investigation.

If they do not cooperate with the requirements of MITI, manufacturers and exporters of Vietnamese products under investigation to Malaysia are likely to continue to suffer adverse duty rates, severely affecting the Vietnamese economy in general and business interests in particular.

Accordingly, within 15 days from the date MITI initiated the review, i.e. January 12, 2023, interested parties should have submitted a request to receive the survey questionnaire.

Within 30 days from the date MITI initiated the review, i.e. January 27, 2023, interested parties should submit a written response to the survey questionnaire and express their views and arguments in writing about the investigation.

It should be noted that the above deadlines are based on the timestamp of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Vietnam time applies GMT +7:00 which is 1 hour earlier than Malaysia time (GMT +8:00).

The Initiation Notice can be downloaded here.

