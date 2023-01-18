For the implementation of commitments to reduce special preferential export tariff and import tariff of Vietnam in free trade agreements under AHTN 2022 (ASEAN Harmonised Tariff Nomenclature), on December 30, 2022, the Government of Vietnam signed and promulgated 16 decrees on the Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff of Vietnam.

According to the WTO Center, the Vietnam Federation of Trade and Industry, these Decrees are issued in accordance with the guidelines and policies of the Communist Party of Vietnam, ensuring consistency, and integrity in the legal system to be compatible with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member. These 16 decrees will be implemented in the period from 2022 to 2027, taking effect from the date of signing and promulgating, replacing the decrees issued in the period from 2018 to 2022, which means that those decrees will expire from the effective date of the new Decrees.

Implementing Vietnam's import-export tariff commitments in free trade agreements/trade agreements, on December 30, 2022, the Government of Vietnam signed and promulgated 16 decrees on the Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff of Vietnam that are consistent with the List of Vietnam's exports and imports under AHTN 2022 specified in Circular No. 31/2022/TT-BTC dated June 8, 2022 of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the contents specified in these Decrees inherit all provisions of the Decrees promulgating the Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff of Vietnam for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreements/Trade Agreements in the previous period (2018-2022).

The promulgation of these Decrees contributes to completing the institutional building to continue implementing Vietnam's tariff commitments.

Tariff Decrees of the Government of Vietnam

The 16 decrees issued by the Government of Vietnam include:

Decree No. 112/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Government of the Republic of Chile in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 113/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 114/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Trade Agreement between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Government of the Republic of Cuba in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 115/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff for the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 116/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between the Republic of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the European Union in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 117/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Export Tariff and Import Tariff for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between the Republic of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 118/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN – China Trade in Goods Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 119/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN – Korea Trade in Goods Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 120/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN – Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2028.

Decree No. 121/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Agreement establishing the ASEAN – Australia – New Zealand Free Trade Area in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 122/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN – India Trade in Goods Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 123/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN – Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 124/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Vietnam – Japan Economic Partnership Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2028.

Decree No. 125/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Vietnam – Korea Free Trade Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 126/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement in the period of 2022 – 2027.

Decree No. 127/2022/ND-CP dated December 30, 2022 of the Government on Vietnam's Special Preferential Import Tariff for the implementation of the Trade Agreement between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in the period of 2022 – 2023.

