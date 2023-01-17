On January 9, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 25/QD-BCT and Decision No. 26/QD-BCT on the exemption from the application of anti-dumping measures to some cold-rolled stainless steel products of Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Company Limited and My Khang Manufacturing Trading Company Limited.

According to Decision No. 25/QD-BCT, Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Co., Ltd. is exempt from the application of anti-dumping measures to some cold-rolled stainless steel products under HS code 7219.90.00 with a volume of 23.98 tons applied according to Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT dated October 21, 2019.

Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Co., Ltd. is entitled to a refund of the anti-dumping duty paid for imported shipments of exempted goods and registered for customs declarations in 2022.

Conditions for Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Co., Ltd. to be exempted from the application of anti-dumping measures in 2023 and refund the paid anti-dumping duty in 2022 are:

Imported products are cold-rolled stainless steel products with HS code 7219.90.00

Imports with customs declaration registration in 2022

Imported goods directly imported or entrusted to import by Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Co., Ltd.

According to Decision No. 26/QD-BCT, My Khang Manufacturing Trading Company Limited is exempt from the application of anti-dumping measures to some cold-rolled stainless steel products under HS code 7219.90.00 with a volume of 14,054 tons applied according to Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT dated October 21, 2019.

My Khang Manufacturing Trading Company Limited is entitled to a refund of the anti-dumping duty paid for imported shipments of exempted goods and registered for customs declarations in 2022.

The conditions for My Khang Manufacturing Trading Company Limited to be exempted from the application of anti-dumping measures in 2023 and refund the paid anti-dumping duty in 2022 are:

Imported products are cold-rolled stainless steel products with HS code 7219.90.00

Imports with customs declaration registration in 2022

Imported goods directly imported or entrusted by My Khang Trading Co., Ltd.

Exemption from the application of anti-dumping measures for cold-rolled stainless steel products

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has the right to inspect and examine Dong Phuong Hanoi Advertising Co., Ltd. and My Khang Trading Co., Ltd. for exemption from anti-dumping measures.

In case companies violate the provisions of the law on the implementation of exemption from anti-dumping measures and related regulations, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has the right to revoke the decision on the exemption and send a written request to the Customs to request arrears of the exempted anti-dumping duty and handle it in accordance with the law.

In addition to the above two companies, on January 9, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also issued the following decisions on the exemption from anti-dumping measures:

Decision 24/QD-BCT on the exemption from anti-dumping measures for flat-rolled alloy or non-alloy steel products, plated or unplated, painted with HS code 7210.70.11, 7212.40.19, 7225.99.90 and 7226,99.99 of JFE Shoji Vietnam Steel Co., Ltd. with the volume of 108,282 tons.

Decision 27/QD-BCT on the exemption from anti-dumping measures for long yarn products made from polyester of all colors (except black and white) with HS codes 5402.33.10 and 5402.33.90 of Premco Global Vietnam Co., Ltd with a volume of 365 tons.

Decisions for companies can be viewed below:

