On December 9, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 2708/QD-BCT 2022 on reviewing new exporters in the case of applying anti-circumvention measures against some cane sugar products imported into Vietnam.

On February 9, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 477/QD-BCT applying a temporary anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty on cane sugar products originating from Thailand.

On June 15, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade continued to issue Decision No. 1578/QD-BCT applying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to some sugarcane products imported into Vietnam originating from Thailand.

On September 21, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT investigating the application of measures to prevent circumvention of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products originating from Thailand that were accused of circumventing through five ASEAN countries: Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

On August 1, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1514/QD-BCT on the application of measures to prevent the circumvention of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products imported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.

This Decision took effect 7 days after its issuance, ie August 8, 2022 until June 15, 2026, unless it is changed or extended according to other decisions of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

On September 30, 2022, the Department of Trade Remedies of Vietnam received a dossier requesting a review of measures to prevent the circumvention of trade remedies for some cane sugar products from Kasekam Youveakchun Svay Rieng Co., Ltd.

According to the application, Kasekam Youveakchun Svay Rieng Co., Ltd. requested the Investigation Agency to review the new exporter and determine that the company is not subject to anti-circumvention measures.

On December 9, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 2708/QD-BCT 2022 on reviewing new exporters in the case of applying anti-circumvention measures against some sugar cane products imported into Vietnam.

Case code: NR01.AC02.AD13-AS01

Cane sugar products subject to the application of measures against trade remedies circumvention under HS codes: 1701.13.00; 1701.14.00; 1701.91.00; 1701.99.10; 1701.99.90; and 1702.90.91 were imported into Vietnam from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Based on the Dossier and the initially provided evidence on the review requests, the Investigation Agency will conduct the review and make a final conclusion on the review.

The review period is from October 1, 2021, to the end of September 30, 2022. The time-limited for the review period should not exceed 3 months from the date of the decision to review, ie the deadline for the review will be March 9, 2023. In case of necessity, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam may extend the deadline for review once but not more than 03 months.

