The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the Law "On ratification of the Treaty of Izmir" No. ЗРУ-807 of December 5, 2022.

Treaty of Izmir is the founding document of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and defines the organizational structure of the Economic Cooperation Organization, its goals and principles of operation, as well as financial issues and decision-making in the organization.

Treaty of Izmir was signed on September 14, 1996 by 10 countries:

Afghanistan; Azerbaijan; Pakistan; Kyrgyzstan; Kazakhstan; Tajikistan; Turkey; Turkmenistan; Iran; Uzbekistan.

