ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On additional measures for ensuring price stability in consumer markets” No. 251 dated November 17, 2022 (the “Decree No. 251”) extended the zero customs duty rate for the import of the following goods until July 1, 2023:

Edible offal of bovine animals, sheep, goats, horses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen, fish, fish fillets, dried, salted or in brine;

Milk and cream, butter and eggs,;

Different types of fruits, including bananas and citrus fruits, coffee and tea;

Soybean oil, peanut oil, palm rapeseed oil, margarine, prepared foods, yeast, flour (wheat or wheat-rye);

other products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.