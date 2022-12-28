On December 22, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 2849/QD-BCT on maintaining the application of anti-dumping measures for a number of Sorbitol products originating from India, Indonesia and China.

In September 2020, Vietnam's Sorbitol sugar product industry filed a request to investigate the dumping behavior of Sorbitol sugar products by enterprises in India, Indonesia and China.

Accordingly, on December 11, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 3298/QD-BCT on the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation of the Sorbitol sugar products under HS codes 2905.44.00 and 3824.60.00 from India, Indonesia and China.

On July 6, 2021, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1719/QD-BCT applying temporary anti-dumping duty on some Sorbitol products originating from India, Indonesia and China.

On November 23, 2021, the Decision to impose anti-dumping duties on Sorbitol sugar products of India, Indonesia and China officially took effect and has an application term of 5 years from November 23, 2021.

According to Decision 2644/QD-BCT, the official anti-dumping duty rate for organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from India is 52.7%. Most organizations and individuals producing and exporting other Indonesian goods have a duty rate of 57.55%. For most other organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from China, Vietnam imposes an anti-dumping duty rate of 68.5%.

Maintain the anti-dumping duty on Sorbitol products originating from India, Indonesia and China

Thereby, the duty rate issued under Decision No. 2644/QD-BCT dated November 23, 2021 will be maintained.

According to the provisions of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018 of the Government detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies, organizations and individuals related to the case have the right to submit a request for review of the application of anti-dumping measures.

Details of Decision 2849/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

