At the request of domestic manufacturing companies and importers of billet and long steel products into the Vietnamese territory, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has agreed to extend the deadline for submitting the answer to the end-of-term review. The period of safeguard measures for billet and steel products is until 5:00 p.m. on December 23, 2022 so that relevant parties can have more time to prepare documents and records related to the case.

On July 18, 2016, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of official safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT extending the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 7, 2021, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1726/QD-BCT amending and supplementing Decision 918/QD-BCT dated March 20, 2020 of the Minister of Industry and Trade on the extension of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On August 12, 2022, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies issued Notice No. 13/TB-PVTM on the receipt of dossiers requesting the end-of-term review of safeguard measures for imported billet and long steel products.

On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the end-of-term review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam. The time limit for the investigation questionnaire in the case of the end-of-term review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam is no more than 6 months from the date of issuance of the decision on review as prescribed at Point dd, Clause 2, Article 96 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

On November 8, 2022, the Department of Trade Remedies issued Official Letter No. 958/PVTM-P2 to domestic and imported manufacturing companies on the issuance of the investigation questionnaire in the case of the end-of-term review of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products. The deadline for submitting the answers to the survey questionnaire according to the Official Dispatch is before 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2022, based on the provisions of Clause 2, Article 57 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP.

However, considering that the above time is not enough to respond to the end-of-term review, the related parties have applied for an extension of the deadline for submitting answers to the questionnaire. Receiving this request, the Department of Trade Remedies agreed to extend the deadline for submitting the questionnaire for an additional 8 days, i.e. before 5:00 p.m. on December 23, 2022.

The manufacturer and importer questionnaire can be downloaded here and here.

