Vietnam: Vietnam Issued A Decision To Review New Exporters In The Case Of Investigating The Application Of Anti-Dumping Measures On Some Plastic Products And Plastic Products Made From Polypropylene Polymers Originating From Malaysia, Thailand, And China

On November 14, 2022, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2400/QD-BCT on conducting a review of new exporters in the case of applying anti-dumping measures to some plastic products and plastic products made from propylene polymers originating from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

Case code NR01.AD07.

On July 20, 2020, anti-dumping measures were applied to a number of plastic products and plastic products made from polypropylene polymers (biaxially oriented polypropylene – BOPP) imported into Vietnam from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

On September 24, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2201/QD-BCT on the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of plastic products and plastic products made from polypropylene polymers from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

The deadline for the final review is June 24, 2022.

On July 15, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1403/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on a number of plastic products and plastic products made from polypropylene polymers originating from Malaysia, Thailand and China on the request of relevant parties for review under the provisions of Clause 1, Article 82 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management 2017.

On August 19, 2022, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Department received a dossier of requests for review of anti-dumping duty applied to the new export business of SRF Industries Limited (SRF Thailand).

Thereby, the Trade Remedies Department has appraised and investigated the case based on the application. On October 17, 2022, the Trade Remedies Administration issued Official Letter 820/PVTM-P1 confirming the complete and valid dossier.

Then, on November 14, 2022, the Department issued Decision No. 2400/QD-BCT on conducting a review of new exporters in the case of applying anti-dumping measures on some plastic products and plastic products made from polypropylene polymers originating from Malaysia, Thailand, and China and official documents requesting additional and clarification of some information and content on the basis for reviewing the company's new exporter.

Originally published November 16, 2022

