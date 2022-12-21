ARTICLE

Vietnam: Vietnam Issues An Investigation Questionnaire In The Case Of The End-Of-Term Review Of Safeguard Measures For Billet And Long Steel Products Imported Into Vietnam

The investigation agency, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has recently issued an investigation questionnaire to relevant parties in the case of the end-of-term review of the application of safeguard measures for billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam under Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT issued on November 4, 2022.

On July 18, 2016, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of official safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT extending the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

On July 7, 2021, the Minister of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1726/QD-BCT amending and supplementing Decision 918/QD-BCT dated March 20, 2020, of the Minister of Industry and Trade on the extension of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On August 12, 2022, based on Article 69 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP, the Department of Trade Remedies of Vietnam issued Notice No. 13/TB-PVTM on the receipt of dossiers of request for final review of safeguard measures for imported billet and long steel products. The notice of the previous receipt was publicly posted on the Department of Trade Remedies of Vietnam on July 14, 2022.

On October 26, 2022, relevant parties added sufficient and valid information to the application file for the extension of the application of safeguard measures at the request of the investigation authority.

On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the final review of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

The time limit for investigation and review of the application of safeguard measures at the end of the period is no more than 6 months from the date of issuance of the decision on review as prescribed at Point dd, Clause 2, Article 96 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 1, Article 57 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP, the Investigation Agency has issued the Questionnaire within 15 days from the date of issuance of the Review Decision. The survey questionnaire is publicly posted on the website of the Department of Trade Remedies and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 2, Article 57 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, the parties receiving the questionnaire must send a complete answer to the investigating authority within 30 days from the date of receipt of the review questionnaire. Thereby, the deadline to receive the questionnaire is before 5 pm on December 15, 2022 (Full 30 days and an additional 7 default days for relevant parties to receive the questionnaire as specified in Clause 3, Article 57 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP).

The manufacturer questionnaire can be downloaded here.

The Importer Questionnaire can be downloaded here.

Originally published November 10, 2022

