On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the final review of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On July 18, 2016, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2968/QD-BCT on the application of official safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

On March 20, 2020, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT extending the application of safeguard measures to billet and long steel products imported into Vietnam.

According to Decision 918, the safeguard measure for imported billet and long steel products will be extended until March 22, 2023, in case it is not further extended.

Imported billet and long steel products subject to safeguard measures under Decision 918/QD-BCT have HS codes: 7207.11.00; 7207.19.00; 7207.20.29; 7207.20.99; 7224.90.00; 7213.10.10; 7213.10.90; 7213.91.20; 7214.20.31; 7214.20.41; 7227.90.00; 7228.30.10; 9811.00.00.

On August 12, 2022, based on Article 69 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP, the Department of Trade Remedies of Vietnam issued Notice No. 13/TB-PVTM on the receipt of dossiers of request for final review of safeguard measures for imported billet and long steel products.

The deadline for submitting a request for final review is before 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2022.

On October 26, 2022, relevant parties added sufficient and valid information to the application file for the extension of the application of safeguard measures at the request of the investigating authority.

Thereby, on November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2323/QD-BCT on the final review of the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products.

The time limit for investigation and review of the application of safeguard measures at the end of the period is no more than 06 months from the date of issuance of the decision on review, which means that the deadline for this investigation is May 4, 2022 (According to the provisions of Point dd, Clause 2, Article 96 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management). This period can be extended once more for a period of 6 months but only in case of necessity.

