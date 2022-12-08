ARTICLE

Vietnam: Vietnam's Decision On The Imposition Of The Temporary Anti-Dumping Duty On Table And Chair Products Originating From Malaysia And China

On September 30, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1991/QD-BCT on the application of temporary anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China.

According to Decision No. 1991/QD-BCT, Vietnam's temporary anti-dumping duty rate applied to table and chairs goods, and products originating from China will range from 21.4% to 35.2%.

Specifically, the duty rate for chair products will be 21.4% and the duty rate for table products will be 35.2%.

The above temporary duty rate was issued in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management after the investigating agency worked closely with related parties to review and assess the impact of the act of dumping goods from China on the product and export industry of the above products and goods in Vietnam.

This conclusion was issued as a result of the investigation showing that the imports of the investigated goods increased in both absolute and relative terms to the total domestic consumption and output of similar goods in the domestic manufacturing industry. This is the main cause of significant damage to the manufacturing industry in Vietnam.

In contrast, on the Malaysian side, based on the investigation results, although dumping behavior exists, the rate of imported goods under investigation from this country is insignificant (less than 3%). Therefore, the goods under investigation from Malaysia are excluded from the scope of temporary anti-dumping measures.

The HS codes of the table and chair products in the case are: 9401.30, 9401.40.00, 9401.61.00, 9401.69.90, 9401.71.00, 9401.79.90, 9401.80.00, 9401.90.40, 9401.90.92, 9401.90.99, 9403.30.00, 9403.60.90, 9403.90.90.

Table products subject to temporary anti-dumping duties are tables in their fully assembled form or packaged as table parts that come together for assembly on site. A fully assembled table is a table that is ready for use or can be assembled with some additional parts such as drawers, shelves, ...

Chair products subject to temporary anti-dumping duties are swivel or non-spinning chairs, height-adjustable or non-height-adjustable, reclining or non-reclining, which may or may not be converted into a bed, either fully assembled or packaged as seat components that come together for assembly on site.

In addition, in the process of reviewing the application of temporary anti-dumping duty at customs for goods originating from China, if the customs declarant submits documents certifying the origin of goods from other countries or territories other than China, they are not required to pay temporary anti-dumping duties.

