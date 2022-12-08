ARTICLE

On September 16, 2022, the Directorate of Trade Remedies of India issued an official notice on the initiation of a safeguard investigation against a number of PVC products, namely PVC Suspension Resins with Residual VCM above 2 PPM.

The goods under formal investigation are called PVC Suspension Resins with Residual VCM above 2 PPM. The HS code of the above goods is 3904.10.20.

It is known that the Directorate of Trade Remedies of India initiated an investigation into the case based on the request of a number of large companies producing investigational products in the country.

Plaintiffs – Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited and DCW Limited have filed a request for a safeguard investigation against PVC products imported into India. Supporters of the inquiry include major companies such as DCM Shriram Limited, Finolex Industries Limited and Reliance Industries Limited.

According to the petition, the plaintiff alleged that there is currently a sudden increase in imports of PVC products in both absolute and relative terms in the period from 2021 – 2022. According to them, this is the main cause of serious damage and threat of further serious damage to the domestic industry.

Based on the request of the plaintiff and the Indian Foreign Trade Act 1992, the Safeguard Measures Rules 2012, relevant laws as well as the international treaties of the WTO, India officially initiated a safeguard investigation on PVC products in the period from April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022, of which the most recent investigation period is considered from January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

India investigates safeguards against PVC products

7 days after the notice of initiation of a safeguard investigation against PVC products is issued, the parties concerned will by default receive a notice of the incident.

Accordingly, within 30 days from the date of receiving the notice of initiation (at the latest on the 7th), relevant parties need to send information to comment on the investigation.

Due to the serious situation of the Covid-19 epidemic still raging in India and a large part of the world, India allows interested parties to send information online to the email addresses: adg15-dgtr@gov. print; adv11-dgtr@gov.in; dir16-dgtr@gov.in; dd15@dgtr@gov.in.

In case of necessity, the parties involved in the case can request the investigating agency to extend the time limit for response and submit the Answer to the Investigation Questionnaire.

Cooperation in good faith, and responding to requests of the investigating agency on time is especially important because failure to cooperate, as shown by providing false evidence and failure to meet deadlines will lead to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry's use of available adverse evidence as a basis for the application of a safeguard measure in the form of a quota proposed by the Plaintiff.

The imposition of safeguard duty in India or any other country will reduce the competitive advantage of enterprises producing and exporting such goods in that market.

Thereby, businesses involved in the case should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping in Vietnam and internationally to receive the necessary support.

The Initiation Notice can be downloaded here.

The Survey Questionnaire and the Public Request File can be downloaded here.

Originally published October 16, 2022

