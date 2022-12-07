Taiwan is a potential market for Vietnam's manufacturing and exporting industry. In 2021, the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and Taiwan reached 20.99 billion USD, up 25.46% over the same period in 2020. With this result, Vietnam continues to maintain its position as the ninth largest partner of Taiwan in 2021, accounting for 2.42% of the total import and export market share, the 7th largest export market (accounting for 3.12% of export market share), and the 13th supply partner (accounting for 1,61% import market share) of Taiwan in the same period. However, such a large amount of Vietnam's exports to Taiwan constitutes a threat to the country's domestic market.

According to information from the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Vietnam has a total of 12 items that are considered threatening to the Taiwanese market, including:

Clinker

Products of clinker used to produce cement have CCC code: 25231090003 (Other cement clinkers).

Alcoholic wipes/towels

Alcoholic wipes/towels have CCC code: 3808942001 (Disinfectants products).

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021 and is on the List of imported goods that threaten the market, production, sales, and profits with a decrease of over 20%, and inventories greater than 20%.

Cotton yarn, single, of uncombed fibers, unbleached (DTEX 714.29 or more, NM 14 or less, NE 8.27's or less)

Cotton yarn, single, of uncombed fibers, unbleached (DTEX 714.29 or more, NM 14 or less, NE 8.27's or less) have CCC code 52051100108.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021.

Other yarn of polyester staple fibres, mixed mainly or solely with artificial staple fibres

Other yarn of polyester staple fibres, mixed mainly or solely with artificial staple fibres have CCC Code 55095100004.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021 and is on the List of imported goods that threaten the market, production, sales, and profits with a decrease of over 20%, and inventories greater than 20%.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more have CCC Code 72101100009.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm have CCC Code 72101200008.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness less than 0.5 mm

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness less than 0.5 mm have CCC Code 72104900318.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but less than 1.5 mm

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but less than 1.5 mm have CCC Code 72104900327.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness of 1.5 mm or more

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc (not corrugated), of a thickness of 1.5 mm or more have CCC Code 72104900336.

This is an item on the List of imported goods that threaten the market, production, sales, and profits with a decrease of over 20%, inventories greater than 20%

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides have CCC Code 72105000001.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021.

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, based on cold-rolled, otherwise plated or coated with zinc or zinc-alloy

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, based on cold-rolled, otherwise plated or coated with zinc or zinc-alloy have CCC Code 72123000102.

Other tinned containers, of a capacity of less than 50l

Other tinned containers, of a capacity of less than 50l have CCC Code 73102910006.

This is a new item added to the List compared to 2021 and is the only item named only imported from Vietnam and on the List of imported goods that threaten the market, production, sales, and profits with a decrease of over 20%, inventories greater than 20%.

Recommendations for Vietnam's manufacturing and exporting industry to Taiwan

According to the survey results of the Taiwan-China National General Industry Association, for goods imported from Vietnam:

26.4% recommended the use of anti-dumping duties;

18.1% proposed implementing trade remedies;

6.9% suggested strengthening customs inspection at the border and labeling of origin;

18.1% recommended to inspect each shipment;

12.5% proposed closely monitoring the customs value declaration;

1.4% suggested including an early warning monitoring system.

Accordingly, enterprises producing and exporting the above goods to Taiwan should contact a reputable anti-dumping law firm in Vietnam and internationally to receive timely support in case of being investigated by Taiwan for the application of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty.

Originally published October 16, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.