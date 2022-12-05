ARTICLE

Vietnam: Vietnam Issues A Decision To Review New Exporters In The Case Of The Anti-Dumping Investigation On Some Flat-Rolled, Painted, Alloyed Or Non-Alloy Steel Products From China And Korea

On April 20, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam officially issued Decision No. 1283/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of the anti-dumping duty on some flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

This investigation has the code AD04.

The investigated goods have HS codes 7210.70.11, 7210.70.19, 7210.70.91, 7210.70.99, 7212.40.11, 7212.40.12, 7212.40.19, 7212.40.91, 7212.40.92, 7212.40.99, 7225.99. 90, 7226.99.19, 7226.99.99

On October 24, 2019, Vietnam issued Decision No. 3198/QD-BCT on the application of anti-dumping duty on a number of flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

On August 12, 2020, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies received a dossier of requests for review of a new exporter from KG Dongbu Steel.

On September 23, 2020, KG Dongbu Steel fully supplemented information and documents as requested, and submitted the completed application.

On October 13, 2020, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies issued Official Letter No. 875/PVTM-P1 certifying that the dossier was complete and valid.

On March 5, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision 786/QD-BCT on the results of the review of new exporters in the case of the application of anti-dumping duty in Vietnam on some flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

Based on the above decision, the anti-dumping duty rate applied to KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd (Korea) is 4.95% applied from March 12, 2021.

New exporter review in the anti-dumping investigation on certain flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea

On April 20, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1283/QD-BCT on the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea.

On May 9, 2022, the Department of Trade Remedies of Vietnam received an application for review of anti-dumping duty applied to new exporters for painted-coated steel products imported from China in the AD04 case of Boxing Hengrui New Material Co., Ltd.

Accordingly, based on the application, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies has appraised and investigated the case. Next, the Department sent a request to supplement and clarify some information and content on the basis of reviewing the new exporter.

On August 1, 2022, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies issued Official Letter 572/PVTM-P1 confirming the complete and valid application.

On August 31, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1758/QD-BCT on conducting a review of new exporters in the case of applying anti-dumping measures to some flat-rolled, painted, alloyed or non-alloy steel products from China and Korea (Based on the provisions of Clause 3, Article 82 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management)

The content, order, procedures, and time limit of the investigation and review can be downloaded here.

Originally published September 17, 2022

