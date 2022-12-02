ARTICLE

Vietnam: The Vietnam Ministry Of Industry And Trade Issues Notice On The Receipt Of Applications For Exemption From Trade Remedies In September 2022

The Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Notice No. 15/TB-PVTM on the receipt of dossiers of application for exemption from trade remedies in September 2022, including two cases: the case of applying safeguard measures to billet, long steel and the case of application of measures to prevent circumvention of trade remedies for coils and wire steel.

According to notice No. 15, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT on extending the application of safeguard measures to imported billet and long steel products with HS code: 7207.11.00; 7207.19.00; 7207.20.29; 7207.20.99; 7224.90.00; 7213.10.10; 7213.10.90; 7213.91.20; 7214.20.31; 7214.20.41; 7227.90.00; 7228.30.10; 9811.00.00.

In addition, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade also issued Decision No. 920/QD-BCT on extending the application of measures to prevent circumvention of trade remedies for imported coil and wire products with HS code: 7213.91 .90; 7217.10.10; 7217.10.29; 7229.90.99; 9839.10.00.

Based on point c, Clause 1, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019, of the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade detailing a number of contents on trade remedy measures, the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies proposes that enterprises that meet the conditions for exemption submit a dossier of application for exemption from the application of trade remedies in the two cases mentioned above.

The necessary documents are detailed in Article 14 and Appendix 03 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT. It should be noted that for applications for trade remedy exemption for 2023, the following contents will need to be added:

Volume, number of requests for exemption, and production and business plan as of March 21, 2023.

Documents proving the need for the goods to be exempted as of March 21, 2023.

Pursuant to Articles 15 and Clause 3, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT, the deadline for receiving dossiers of request for exemption from the application of trade remedies in September 2022 is before 5:00 pm on October 7, 2022.

Manufacturers and exporters related to the case should contact the Vietnam Department of Trade Remedies or a law firm specializing in anti-dumping in Vietnam and internationally to receive timely support.

Originally published September 21, 2022

