ARTICLE

Vietnam: Vietnam Issued The Final Conclusion In The Case Of The Anti-Dumping Investigation On Some H-Shaped Steel Products Originating From China

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 19, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1640/QD-BCT on the results of the end-of-term review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of H-shaped steel products originating from China.

According to Decision 1640 of the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade, anti-dumping measures are extended for another 5 years with the anti-dumping duty applied from 22.09% to 33.51%.

It is known that the case of anti-dumping investigation of H-shaped steel products originating from China was investigated by the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade based on the application of the domestic manufacturing industry and in accordance with the laws on trade remedies in Vietnam and internationally, specifically the Anti-Dumping Agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The H-shaped steel products known as "H-beam", "W-beam", or wide vane compacted steel in this case are classified under the HS codes: 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33. 90, 7228.70.10, and 7228.70.90.

On March 21, 2017, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 957/QD-BCT on the application of a temporary anti-dumping duty on some H-shaped steel products imported into Vietnam from China (Including Hong Kong)

On August 21, 2017, the Vietnam Minister of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 3283/QD-BCT on the application of official anti-dumping measures to a number of H-shaped steel products originating from China.

After the first review in October 2020, H-shaped steel products imported from China were reviewed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam at the end of the period (end-of-term) of the application of anti-dumping measures from October 13, 2021. The time limit for the end-of-term review of the case was extended by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam to September 5 according to Decision No. 1377/QD-BCT.

The time limit for the final review of the application of anti-dumping measures as prescribed in Clause 2, Article 82 of the Vietnam Law on Foreign Trade Management is not more than 9 months from the date of issuance of the review decision, i.e., July 13, 2022, with this case. However, for necessary cases, it can be extended once but not for more than 3 months, that is, up to October 13, 2022, there must be a conclusion on the case of the final review.

Final conclusion in the case of anti-dumping investigation for some H-shaped steel products originating from China

According to Decision 1640, the Investigation Agency found that goods imported from China are likely to continue to be dumped if anti-dumping measures are terminated.

In addition, although the domestic manufacturing industry has begun to recover compared to 2015, the Investigation Agency has determined that it is likely that the domestic industry will continue to suffer significant damage if the anti-dumping measures are terminated.

Anti-dumping measures applied to H-shaped steel products originating from China have had a positive impact on the protection of the domestic industry.

Since 2015, when the domestic industry for the above products was just formed, after approximately 5 years of applying anti-dumping measures, Vietnam now has a strong domestic industry on H-shaped steel products, able to compete with imported goods.

This achievement is clearly demonstrated by the expected capacity of the domestic manufacturing industry to completely meet the domestic demand.

Decision No. 1640/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

Originally published September 7, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.