The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On the introduction of a mandatory digital labeling system for water and soft drinks" No. 631 dated November 1, 2022 (the "Resolution No. 631") introduces a phased digital labeling of water and soft drinks during 2023-2024.

According to the Resolution No. 631, the following dates for the start of mandatory digital labeling are established:

fruit juices (not including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added alcohol, with or without added sugar or other sweetening matter – from July 1, 2023;

water and soft drinks in metal containers, including aluminum containers – from August 1, 2024.

The Resolution No. 631 approved the Regulation on the specifics of the mandatory labeling of water and soft drinks by means of identification have been approved. Moreover, schedules for the phased introduction of a system of mandatory digital labeling by organizations producing and importing water and soft drinks have been approved.

From July 1, 2023, importers of water and soft drinks are required to reflect the aggregated code of imported products in the cargo customs declaration.

