ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: Regulation For Provision Of Public Services On Confirmation Of Force Majeure Has Been Approved In Uzbekistan

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution “On approval of the administrative regulations for the provision of public services to confirm force majeure circumstances (force majeure)” No. 625 dated October 28, 2022 (the “Regulation”).

In accordance with the Regulation, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade is the authorized body that issues a certificate confirming the occurrence or termination of force majeure circumstances in relation to foreign trade contracts and investment agreements (the “certificate”).

To obtain the certificate, the applicant registers with the Unified Portal of Interactive Public Services, fills out an electronic form and uploads the following documents:

copies of contracts, additional agreements and their specifications;

documents confirming the amount of fulfilled obligations under agreements (information on bank transfers, invoices and/or documents) based on the nature of the agreements.

The decision on issuance or refusal to issue the certificate to the applicant is made within 13 working days from the date of acceptance of the request.

The fee for issuing the certificate is 90% of the basic calculation value (BCV) (approximately USD 24).

The Regulation will come into force on December 30, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.