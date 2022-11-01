Mauritius:
Business Forum To Enhance Mauritius – Ivory Coast Economic Cooperation For Shared Growth And Imparting A New Impetus For Trade & Investment Avenues Between Both Countries
01 November 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The business communities in Mauritius and Ivory Coast held a
two-day Business Forum to enhance economic cooperation between the
two countries. Regrouping key stakeholders from the Mauritius and
Ivory Coast Business sphere, the forum was hosted with the aim of
furthering the economic relationship between the two jurisdictions.
With numerous cross jurisdictional agreements already in place
between Mauritius and Ivory Coast, the Business forum provided an
ideal networking opportunity to the business communities of both
countries to encourage creative partnership which will help improve
the business climate and promote international trade.
Learn more about the Forum in the press release issued by the
Government of Mauritius HERE and by the EDB HERE.
