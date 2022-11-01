The business communities in Mauritius and Ivory Coast held a two-day Business Forum to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. Regrouping key stakeholders from the Mauritius and Ivory Coast Business sphere, the forum was hosted with the aim of furthering the economic relationship between the two jurisdictions. With numerous cross jurisdictional agreements already in place between Mauritius and Ivory Coast, the Business forum provided an ideal networking opportunity to the business communities of both countries to encourage creative partnership which will help improve the business climate and promote international trade.

Learn more about the Forum in the press release issued by the Government of Mauritius HERE and by the EDB HERE.

