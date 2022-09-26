ARTICLE

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On the introduction of amendments and additions to some decisions of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with the improvement of procedures in the customs sphere" No. 487 dated September 5, 2022 (the "Resolution No. 487").

According to the Resolution No. 487, amendments and additions are made to some decrees of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, providing for the following:

digitalization of license procedures for customs warehouses, free warehouses and duty-free shops;

organization of a duty-free shop for foreigners temporarily staying on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

establishment of reduced rates of customs fees for transit declaration and the procedure for processing goods in the customs territory;

Simplified declaration of international postal and courier items, the cost of which is up to 30 BCV (approximately USD 813).

Also, in accordance with the amendments, the fee for issuing a transit declaration is reduced to 25% of the BCV (approximately USD 7) and the maximum amount of security for the payment of customs payments for exemption from customs escort for one vehicle is increased to 100 000 euros.

