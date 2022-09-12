ARTICLE

1. Tax exemptions for foreign investors in Malaysia

According to the 2022 Milken Institute Global Opportunity Index (GIO), Malaysia is the most attractive destination in Southeast Asia for foreign investors. Behind this success are the irresistible tax incentives offered by the Malaysian government.

Tax incentives in Malaysia, direct and indirect, are provided for in the Promotion of Investments Act 1986, Income Tax Act 1967, Customs Act 1967, Excise Act 1976 and Free Zones Act 1990.

2. Some of the major incentives are as follows,

Pioneer status (income tax exemption ranging from 70% to 100% for a period of 5 to 10 years); Investment tax allowance (60% to 100% on qualifying capital expenditure incurred within 5 years); Reinvestment Allowance (60% on qualifying capital expenditure incurred for 15 consecutive years); and Import Duty Exemption/Customised Packaged Investment incentives.

(1) There are different types of incentives available for new and existing foreign investors in Malaysia.

Generally, new investors are eligible to enjoy all incentives if they are providing the promoted activities or promoted products. Whereas existing foreign investors' options are more limited, for example, existing investors may be able to get,

Green technology incentive;

Principal Hub / Global Trading Centre incentive; and

Reinvestment allowance

(2) Importance to understand these incentives

Many foreign investors are unaware of their eligibility for these incentives, and thus, have been paying taxes that could have been exempted.

One Asia Lawyers have excellent contacts with government agencies that will be approving these tax incentives.

Below is a list of incentives that are available as of 24 June 2022.

No. Name of Incentive Ministry Agency Sector 1. BioNexus Status & Tax Incentives (BNX)

(For companies undertaking biotechnology activities) MAFI - Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries Bioeconomy - Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd Manufacturing Services 2. Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) Status - Services

(For companies with MSC status) MCM - Ministry of Communications and Multimedia MDEC - Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Sdn. Bhd. Services 3. Halal Logistics Operator

(For companies acting as Halal Logistic Operators) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry HDC - Halal Development Corporation Services 4. Halal Park Operator

(For companies with HALMAS status) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry HDC - Halal Development Corporation Services 5. Incentive for Automation Capital Allowance

(For companies wishing to automate their business, applicable to both manufacturing and services sectors) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing Services 6. Incentive for In-house Research And Development (R&D)



(For companies carrying out R&D within the company in Malaysia for the purpose of its own business) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing Services 7. Incentive for Reinvestment for Food Processing

(For companies reinvesting in food processing activities) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 8. Incentives For Companies Providing Cold Chain Facilities

(For companies providing cold chain facilities and services for perishable agricultural products) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 9. Incentive for Aerospace Industry

(For companies manufacturing and providing aero-related services, available for new and existing companies) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 10. Incentive for Reinvestment in Resource-Based Industries

(For companies in rubber, oil palm and wood-based industries) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 11. Incentive for Production of Halal Food Products

(For companies producing Halal food products) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 12. Incentive for Utilisation of Oil Palm Biomass to Produce Value Added Products

(For companies using oil palm biomass to produce value-added products such as bio-based chemicals, biofuel, particle board, medium density fibreboard, plywood and pulp & paper) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 13. Incentive for Research And Development (R&D) Company

(For companies providing R&D services to its related companies or any other company) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 14. Contract Research And Development (R&D)

(For companies providing R&D services under contract to its related companies or any other company) MITI - Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA - Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 15. Incentives for Selected Industries

(For companies producing a list of approved machinery and equipment) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 16. Incentive for Research And Development (R&D) (Reinvestment)

(For existing companies that are carrying out R&D services for themselves, its related companies or any other company) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 17. Incentive for Technical or Vocational Training Centre

(For new and existing companies providing technical or vocational training for the manufacturing sector) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 18. Incentive for Hotel (New Investment)

(For companies making investments in 1 to 3 star hotels and tourism projects) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 19. Incentive for Tourism Project (New Investment)

(For companies making investments in tourism projects) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 20. Incentive for Mines Wellness City (MWC)

(For all companies involved in Mines Wellness City) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 21. Incentive for Tourism Projects (Reinvestment)

(For companies reinvesting in the expansion and modernisation of tourism projects) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 22. Integrated Logistic Services (ILS)

(For companies providing integrated logistics services) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 23. Incentive for Hotel Projects (Reinvestment)

(For companies reinvesting in the expansion and modernisation in 1 to 5 star hotels) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 24. Incentive for Private Higher Education Institution

(For private education institutions providing approved science courses) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 25. Incentives for Industrialised Building System Components

(For new companies providing Industrialised building system components) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 26. Incentives for Green Technology

(For new and existing companies using green technology services and systems – high incentives are provided) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 27. Incentive for the Private Healthcare Facilities

(For companies establishing new private healthcare facilities or existing private healthcare facilities undertaking expansion/modernisation/refurbishment for purposes of promoting healthcare travel) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 28. Incentive For Intellectual Property (IP) Development

(For new and existing companies owning rights of the qualifying intellectual properties) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Primary

Manufacturing

Services 29. Global Trading Centre (GTC)

(For new and existing companies that use Malaysia as its international trading base for undertaking strategic sourcing, procurement and distribution of raw materials, components and finished products to its related and unrelated companies in Malaysia and abroad – high incentives provided) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 30. Principal Hub 3.0

(For companies using Malaysia as a base for conducting its regional or global businesses and operations to manage, control, and support its key functions including management of risks, decision making, strategic business activities, finance, management and human resource – high incentives are provided) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Services 31. Incentive for Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Products Including Vaccines

(For companies manufacturing pharmaceutical products) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 32. Special Tax Incentives Under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA)

(For new and existing companies undertaking approved manufacturing activities) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 33. Incentives for Small Scale Companies

(For small scale companies undertaking approved activities) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Primary

Manufacturing 34. Incentives for High Technology Projects

(For new companies undertaking promoted activities in the Hi-Tech list) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing 35. Incentives for General Investments

(For new companies providing activities under the General list) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Primary

Manufacturing

Services 36. Incentive for Shipbuilding and Ship Repairing Industry

(For new and existing companies in the shipbuilding and ship-repairing industry) MITI – Ministry of International Trade and Industry MIDA – Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing

Services 37. Angel Tax Incentive

(For investors investing in new start-ups in Malaysia) MOF – Ministry of Finance Malaysia CRADLE – Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd Manufacturing

Services 38. Annual Certification For Tax Incentive For The Islamic Fund Management Industry

(For companies providing Islamic fund management services) MOF – Ministry of Finance Malaysia SC – Securities Commission Malaysia Services 39. Venture Capital Tax Incentives

(For companies providing services in the venture capital industry) MOF – Ministry of Finance Malaysia SC – Securities Commission Malaysia Services 40. ECERDC Incentives for Knowledge, Education & ICT Development

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Services 41. ECERDC Talent Enhancement Programme (ETEP)

(For companies operating or intending to operate in East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Primary

Manufacturing

Services 42. ECERDC Incentives for Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Manufacturing

Services 43. ECERDC Incentives for Tourism

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Services 44. ECERDC Incentives for Industrial Parks / Free Zone Development

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Services 45. ECERDC Incentives for Manufacturing & Manufacturing-related Services

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Manufacturing 46. ECERDC Incentives for Agriculture & Agriculture-related Services

(For companies that are the first company in undertaking approved activities in the East Coast Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department ECERDC – East Coast Economic Region Development Council Primary 47. Incentive for Medini – Approved Development Manager

(For companies providing management, supervisory, or marketing services at Medini) PMD – Prime Minister's Department IRDA – Iskandar Regional Development Authority Services 48. Incentive for Medini – Approved Developer

(For companies renting or selling a building or part/unit of a building at Medini) PMD – Prime Minister's Department IRDA – Iskandar Regional Development Authority Services 49. Incentive for Iskandar Malaysia Studios – IDR Status Company

(For companies providing creative services at Medini/Iskandar studios) PMD – Prime Minister's Department IRDA – Iskandar Regional Development Authority Services 50. Medini Incentive Support Package (ISP) – IDR Status Company

(For companies providing approved services at Medini/Iskandar studios) PMD – Prime Minister's Department IRDA – Iskandar Regional Development Authority Services 51. NCER Incentives for Manufacturing

(For companies providing manufacturing services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Manufacturing 52. NCER Incentives for R&D Activities

(For companies providing R&D services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Services 53. NCER Incentives for Agriculture & Bio-industries

(For companies providing agricultural and bio-industries services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Primary

Manufacturing

Services 54. NCER Incentives for Tourism

(For companies providing tourism services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Services 55. NCER Incentives for Logistics

(For companies providing logistics services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Services 56. NCER Incentives for Education

(For companies providing educational services in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Services 57. NCER Incentives for Kedah Science & Technology Park (KSTP)

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Manufacturing

Services 58. NCER Incentives for Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA)

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Manufacturing

Services 59. NCER Incentives for Kedah Rubber City (KRC)

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the Northern Corridor Economic Region) PMD – Prime Minister's Department NCIA – Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Manufacturing

Services 60. SDC Incentives in Integrated Livestock Valley (ILV), Keningau

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 61. SDC Incentives in Marine Integrated Cluster (MIC) – Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak & Tawau

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 62. SDC Incentives in Kinabalu Gold Coast Enclave (KGCE) – Tuaran, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu & Kudat

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Services 63. SDC Incentives in Palm Oil Industry Cluster (POIC) – Lahad Datu & Sandakan

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 64. SDC Incentives in Sabah Agro-Industrial Precinct (SAIP) – Kimanis & Papar

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 65. SDC Incentives in Sabah Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) – Sipitang

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 66. SDC Incentives in Sepangar Bay Manufacturing & Logistic Cluster – Sepangar

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Manufacturing 67. SDC Incentives in Sandakan Education Hub – Sandakan

(For companies undertaking a qualifying project or activity in the designated area) PMD – Prime Minister's Department SEDIA – Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority Services



Note, these incentives usually come in the form of Pioneer status and Investment tax allowance, sometimes duty exemption and reinvestment allowance are attached too. Companies may be able to save a significant amount of money under some of these incentives.

Government policies on tax incentives change rapidly, do contact us at info@oneasia.legal to find out if you are qualified for any of the tax exemptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.