Free Trade Zones In Nigeria: Legal Framework, Incentives, And Opportunities For Investment Pristine and Sage Attorneys A free trade zone (FTZ) is a special area within a country where foreign and local companies can import materials, manufacture goods, export products, and perform services...

The Gambia v Myanmar: ICJ Pronounces On Key Issues In International Law Herbert Smith Freehills On 22 July 2022, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed all preliminary objections raised by Myanmar against a claim brought by The Gambia alleging violations of the 1948...

Regulations & Licensing Of Free Trade Zone In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm A Free Trade Zone is a category of the special economic zone in Nigeria.

UAE-Indonesia Signed A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) United Trademark & Patent Services In an attempt to boost relations between the two countries, UAE and Indonesia have signed a new economic pact, which is expected to design a new route for Indonesian businesses...

Transactions And Capacities: A Note On The Legality Of Foreign Exchange Rates Publication In Nigeria LeLaw Barristers & Solicitors Following the plunge in value of the Naira against the United States Dollar (Dollars) and other foreign currencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pursuant to its objects, deployed several measures...