The Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Authority has announced the appointment on 2 June 2022 of Mr. Yussuf Osman Ahmed as the new Director of the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Osman started his position as an Investigating Officer and Prosecutor with the Weights and Measures Department under the Ministry of Trade and Industry from 2000. He joined the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in 2010 as an Anti-Counterfeit Inspector II and rose through the ranks to become Regional Manager Eldoret in 2016 and Regional Manager (Mombasa) in 2018.

Acting Executive Director Ms. Fridah Kaberia stated "Osman brings a wealth of experience to his new role of providing strategic leadership in managing the core function of the Enforcement Directorate. His key responsibility will be to spearhead and coordinate the enforcement function of the Authority in respect to the protection of Intellectual Property among other duties"

His appointment comes in the wake of renewed government efforts in the war against illicit trade including the establishment of multi-agency anti-illicit trade working groups from government agencies tasked with fighting illicit trade. Mr. Osman is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting inter-agency collaboration in policy implementation and operational coordination in the fight against counterfeit trade and illicit trade in Kenya.

