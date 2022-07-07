On June 27, 2022, the Tariff Commission (TC) of the Philippines issued the final conclusion in the investigation of applying a global safeguard measure against High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) imported from various countries, including Vietnam. It is known that the Philippine Tariff Commission has recommended to the Philippine Department of Industry and Trade to apply a safeguard duty rate of 2% within 3 years for this item in the countries subject to investigation to prevent the risk of serious damage to the domestic industry.

Although the countries under investigation by the Philippines are expected to be subject to a 2% safeguard duty rate, Vietnam is not on the list of subjects subject to this duty rate. Because Vietnam is on the list of developing countries with an import volume of less than 3% of this item to the Philippines. Subsequently, the Philippine Department of Industry and Trade is expected to make an official decision on this case within the next two weeks.

Previously, at the beginning of June of the same year, the Philippine Department of Industry and Trade also made a decision not to apply a safeguard duty on Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) because there was no increase in imports (both in absolute and relative terms) during the survey period.

If needing support on the case, enterprises manufacturing and exporting items under investigation should contact and actively cooperate with the Department of Trade Remedies during the investigation period, and at the same time, inform and cooperate with a reputable anti-dumping law firm in Vietnam and internationally to receive support and help on measures to be taken to resolve the case.

Related documents can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.