In order to create favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic relations, ensure an increase in export potential, accounting for goods in the framework of trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union when imported (imported) to the Kyrgyz Republic, determining the date of registration, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic decided:

Approve the procedure for ensuring the accounting of goods in the framework of trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union upon import (import) into the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with Annex 1;

Approve the list of goods and the recommended minimum norms for the importation of goods for which there is no requirement for mandatory execution of shipping documents (an international waybill - CMR or an accompanying waybill, invoice) transported by individuals through the points of registration of goods in the framework of trade with the member states of the Eurasian economic union when importing (importing) into the Kyrgyz Republic (hereinafter - goods registration points) for personal use, according to Annex 2.

