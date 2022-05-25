ARTICLE

The mechanism of traceability of goods in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic is determined in order to implement the Agreement on the mechanism for the traceability of goods imported into the customs territory of the EAEU, as well as to strengthen control over the circulation of goods in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, including oil products and goods subject to labeling with means of identification, Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated April 14, 2022 No. 220 approved The procedure for the formation and circulation of an electronic waybill, the Regulations on the procedure for accounting and control of oil and oil products in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Technical requirements for the electronic system for accounting and control of oil and oil products.

The Decree establishes the deadlines for different categories of taxpayers, in which they are required to register as a participant in the information system of the electronic consignment note. Until the date of introduction of the mandatory use of an electronic consignment note, a taxpayer may register as a participant in the information system on a voluntary basis.

The Decree comes into force on May 15, 2022.

