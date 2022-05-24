ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has highlighted the opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries. The UK and Japan have a strong trade and investment relationship. Japan is the world's third-largest economy and the UK's fourth-largest non-EU export market.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.