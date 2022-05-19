Important Topics:

INCREASE IN OFFICIAL PUBLICATION FEES

The Ethiopian Press Agency recently announced that there will be a sharp increase in publication fees in response to declining economic conditions in the country. The ongoing civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, and international developments, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine have adversely affected the Ethiopian economy.

The Press Agency's new tariff affects all publications, including IP publications made for opposition purposes, renewals, recordals, etc. The costs have risen between 40% and 200% depending on the length of the publication.

We are engaging the Press Agency to attempt to challenge the raise on the basis that it may have a chilling effect on IP investment in Ethiopia and to negotiate more reasonable prices for IP-related publications. For more information on this, see the related article on our website here.

Source: ETHIOPIA: Increase in official publication fees – Adams & Adams

