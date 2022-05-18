ARTICLE

As stipulated in the Mauritius National Budget 2021-2022, registration with the Economic Development Board (“EDB”) is mandatory to benefit from the incentives and schemes introduced by the Government. Export Oriented Enterprises holding an Export Development Certificate (“EDC”) from the EDB can benefit from the Freight Rebate Scheme, the Trade Promotion & Marketing Scheme, a subsidy on the cost of Credit Guarantee Insurance Premium and Preferential Port & Handling Charges.

Learn more about the EDC and the application process in the communiqué issued by the EDB HERE.

