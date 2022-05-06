Some cold-rolled stainless steel products are proposed to be exempt from anti-dumping measures that are used to produce horizontal drum washing machines originating from Taiwan (China), the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the People's Republic of China

Recently, the Trade Remedies Administration has received a dossier requesting an exemption from applying anti-dumping measures for cold-rolled stainless steel products within the scope of application of Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT dated 21 October 2019 on the results of the end-of-term review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of cold-rolled stainless steel products originating from Taiwan (China), the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and the People's Republic of China.

The product requested for exemption from anti-dumping measures is stainless steel with steel grade SUS 430. The purpose of this steel is to manufacture the washing tub of the horizontal drum washing machines. The volume of requests for exemption is about 300 tons/year, HS code: 7220.20.10.

SUS 430 stainless steel has the following physical properties:

Character Test name Result Flexibility Bend Test OK Stiffness Hardness Test (HV) 136 to 144 Flow limit Yield Strength (0.2% MPA) 300 to 316 Tensile Tensile Strength (MPA) 463 to 482 Elongation Elongation (%) 34 Surface treatment condition, gloss Surface Finish BA: Cold rolled, bright annealed and skin passed. Smooth, bright, and reflective surface.

SUS 430 stainless steel has a chemical composition of:

Chemical element name Symbol Index (%) Carbon C 0.006 – 0.014 Silic Si 0.27 – 0.37 Mangan Mn 0.3 – 0.36 Photpho P 0.029 – 0.031 Luu hu?nh S Max 0.001 Niken Ni 0.16 – 0.22 Crom Cr 17.68 – 17.75 Niobi Nb 0.12 – 0.22 Titan Ti 0.14 – 0.16 Nito N 0.008 – 0.009

In addition, these stainless steel products have the following specifications:

– When bending and welding the tub in appearance and color: The welds are uniform, the item is not rough, and there is no black mark at the welds.

– Salt spray: no rust after 72 hours.

Proposal for exemption from anti-dumping measures for the production of horizontal drum washing machines

Accordingly, in order to be able to consider an exemption from the application of anti-dumping measures (with restrictions on the volume, quantity of exempted goods, exempted purpose) of the above products, enterprises that produce stainless steel products in Vietnam related to the case should contact the Trade Remedies Administration to receive advice, support and provide the following details:

(i) The production and supply capability of the products requested for exemption of the domestic enterprises. If it has been manufactured or supplied, the enterprise needs to provide detailed information on the designed capacity, contract, and sales invoice of the product requested for exemption;

(ii) Opinions and views on the exemption for the above products.

The deadline for submitting information regarding the case is April 25, 2022.

After this time limit, the Trade Remedies Administration will understand that the enterprises involved in the case have no opinion on the exemption from applying anti-dumping measures for stainless steel products used for the production of horizontal drum washing machines.

