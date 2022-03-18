(Vietnam) On September 21, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT investigating the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products. In order to facilitate the stakeholders to present information and opinions regarding the case, the Trade Remedies Department will hold a public consultation meeting in the investigation of the application of anti-circumvention measures of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products.

On September 21, 2021, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT on investigating and applying measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies against dumping and anti-subsidy on cane sugar products originating from Thailand accused of evading through 5 ASEAN countries including Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

To serve the investigation process, on October 25, 2021, the Investigation Agency has sent an investigation questionnaire to stakeholders, including foreign manufacturing/exporting enterprises, domestic manufacturing enterprises, and importing enterprises, to collect information in order to analyze, evaluate and clarify the allegations as well as investigate acts of evading anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures.

The stakeholders have the responsibilities to respond to the questionnaire in the regulated time period.

However, during the process of receiving the questionnaire, the Investigation Agency received requests for an extension of the time to respond to the questionnaire from a number of stakeholders. After considering the requests, the Investigation Agency announced the extension of the time to answer the questionnaire until 15:00 on December 16, 2021 (Hanoi time).

The information and data provided in the course of answering the investigation agency's questionnaire and the right of stakeholders to access case information during the investigation process will be implemented in strict accordance with the law on information security in Article 11 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies.

Public consultation session on the investigation of the application of anti-circumvention measures against a number of cane sugar products

Regarding the organization of consultations in the investigation case of the application of anti-circumvention measures of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products (Case code: AC02.AD13-AS01), the Trade Remedies Department will hold a public consultation meeting in the investigation of the application of anti-circumvention measures of trade remedies for a number of cane sugar products, specifically as follows:

Time: 14h00-17h00 March 9, 2022 (Hanoi time) Format: Online. The Investigation Agency will send access instructions to the registered Stakeholders before the specified deadline. Language: The spoken and written language used in the consultation is Vietnamese. The parties concerned have the right to use other languages and scripts, but there must be a translation from that language into Vietnamese. Information and documents not in Vietnamese provided by the Stakeholders must be translated into Vietnamese. The Stakeholders must ensure truthfulness, accuracy and take responsibility before the law for the translated content. Deadline for submission of participation registration and registration contents presented at the consultation session

Deadline for submitting registration: Before 5:00 p.m. on March 7, 2022 (Hanoi time).

Deadline for submission of registration contents to be presented at the consultation session (if any): Before 5:00 p.m. on March 7, 2022.

The Investigation Agency requests the Stakeholders that register to participate in the consultation to send their registration form (attached) in writing or email, within the time limit specified in this Notice, to the address below:

Trade Remedies Department

Address: No. 23 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Phone: +84 24 7303 7898

Email: trangntph@moit.gov.vn ; minhbty@moit.gov.vn

The Notice of the Investigation agency can be found here.

The Application form for consultation (doc) can be found here.

