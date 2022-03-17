(Vietnam) Pursuant to Point c, Clause 1, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019, of the Ministry of Industry and Trade detailing a number of contents on trade remedy measures, Trade Remedies Department has recently issued a notice on receipt of applications for exemption from anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in March 2022 in Vietnam.

According to the notice on receipt of applications for exemption from anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in March 2022, enterprises that meet the conditions for exemption need to submit an application for exemption from anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in the specific cases set forth in the annex attached to the Notice.

Specifically, the documents requesting an exemption to be submitted will include the documents specified in Article 14 and Appendix 03 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT. In case an enterprise that has been granted an exemption for 2022 is about to use up the granted exemption volume, the enterprise can submit an additional application for exemption according to the provisions of Clause 4, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT at any time in 2022.

Pursuant to Clause 3, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT, enterprises need to send an application for exemption to the online public service portal at the address: https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or to the Trade Remedies Department before 5:00 p.m. on April 11, 2022.

All information that needs to be answered regarding the notice on receipt of applications for exemption from anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in March 2022 can be sent to the following address:

Trade Remedies Department - Ministry of Industry and Trade

Address: 23 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam

Phone: (+84-24) 7303 7898 (ext. 111 - 112)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Trang, email: trangntph@moit.gov.vn

Ms. Le Thi Kim Phung, email: phunggltk@moit.gov.vn

Instructions for submitting and tracking the application for a trade remedy exemption can be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.